Russell Westbrook News: Posts triple-double No. 200 in win

Westbrook closed with 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 assists, 10 rebounds, two steals and one block over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 122-110 victory over the Grizzlies.

Westbrook recorded his 200th career regular-season triple-double, and his first as a member of the Nuggets. The 2017 MVP also posted season highs in both assists and rebounds while leading the bench in scoring against Memphis. The best years of his career are behind him, though the 36-year-old has proven he can still be a solid contributor in the league. Westbrook has averaged 10.8 points, 6.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 24.9 minutes per game in 13 regular-season outings (three starts).