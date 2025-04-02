Fantasy Basketball
Russell Westbrook headshot

Russell Westbrook News: Will start vs. San Antonio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Westbrook will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Westbrook will be in the starting lineup for the Nuggets on Wednesday, which will be his 36th start of the 2024-25 campaign. Denver ruled out several players for this game against San Antonio, with Jamal Murray (hamstring) and Christian Braun (foot) being sidelined. The one-time NBA MVP is averaging 14.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game, shooting 50.7 percent from the floor and 34.1 percent from deep as a starter for Denver.

