Ryan Dunn headshot

Ryan Dunn News: Double-doubles Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2025 at 9:27am

Dunn produced 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Sunday's 109-98 loss to the Kings.

Dunn finished his rookie year with another impactful performance. Even though most of his contributions aren't noticeable on the stat sheet, which limited his fantasy upside considerably throughout the campaign, Dunn was a reliable option for the Suns all season long despite being a rookie. The former Virginia star averaged 6.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks across 19.1 minutes per game in 74 appearances (44 starts) in his first year in the league. Dunn figures to have a long-term role with the Suns, but his defensive impact will rarely be a game-changer from a fantasy perspective.

Ryan Dunn
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
