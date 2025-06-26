Ryan Nembhard News: Lands with Dallas
Nembhard is signing with the Mavericks on a two-way contract, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Nembhard wrapped up an impressive college career split between Creighton and Gonzaga, averaging 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and a nation-leading 9.8 assists while shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from three across 35 games. The younger brother of Andrew Nembhard may boast a stronger college resume than his sibling, but concerns about his size ultimately kept him from being selected in the draft.
