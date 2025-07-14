Ryan Nembhard News: Paces Dallas in SL loss
Nembhard generated 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists and three rebounds across 25 minutes in Monday's 87-69 Summer League loss to the Hornets.
Nembhard led Dallas in scoring and posted a game-high mark in assists during the low-scoring affair. The 22-year-old guard bounced back from a two-point performance in Saturday's loss to the Spurs, when he shot 1-for-10 from the field. He has now tallied at least five assists in all three of Dallas' Summer League games.
