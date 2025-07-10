Ryan Nembhard News: Paces scoring attack

Nembhard closed with 21 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Thursday's 87-85 Summer League victory over the Lakers.

Nembhard powered the Mavs to a win with his impressive play on the offensive end. He led Dallas with 21 points but also found his teammates for buckets by dishing out a team-high five assists. While Cooper Flagg received plenty of attention for his strong play in this one, it was impressive to see Nembhard hold his own in a matchup that went down to the wire.