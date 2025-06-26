Menu
Saliou Niang News: Taken by Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 26, 2025 at 7:45pm

Niang was selected by the Cavaliers with the No. 58 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Niang spent the 2024-25 season playing in Italy, where he averaged 8.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 53.2 percent across 20.3 minutes per game in 30 league contests. The Senegal native brings solid athleticism and a good feel for the game, but he'll need to demonstrate he can handle a larger offensive role to carve out a spot in the NBA. It's possible he'll be a draft-and-stash.

Saliou Niang
Cleveland Cavaliers
