Sandro Mamukelashvili News: Flirts with double-double in loss

Mamukelashvili chipped in 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 117-98 loss to the Suns.

Mamukelashvili appeared in 60 games with the Spurs this season, and although he averaged only 11 minutes per game, the Seton Hall product has distinguished himself as a worthy backup during Victor Wembanyama's (shoulder) absence. Although Bismack Biyombo has been the mainstay with the first unit, he hasn't been very consistent. If Mamukelashvili stays with the team, he could begin the year as Wembanyama's primary backup.