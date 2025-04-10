Sandro Mamukelashvili News: Solid outing off bench

Mamukelashvili recorded 11 points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 114-111 victory over Golden State.

Despite coming off the bench, Mamukelashvili tied with Keldon Johnson for a team-high eight rebounds in Wednesday's win. However, the 25-year-old big man has struggled with his efficiency as of late, shooting just 39.4 percent from the field across his previous 10 outings.