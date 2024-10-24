Santi Aldama News: Leads team in scoring

Aldama posted 27 points (10-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 126-124 win over Utah.

Aldama got the starting nod in Memphis' regular-season opener with Jaren Jackson (hamstring) out. Aldama repaid coach Taylor Jenkin's faith by leading the team in scoring during Wednesday's narrow victory. Aldama shot 34.9 percent on 5.0 three-point attempts per contest last season and is more than capable of providing spacing for Ja Morant to attack the rim.