Santi Aldama News: Near double-double vs. Bucks

Aldama ended Thursday's 122-99 win over Milwaukee with 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes.

Aldama was inserted back into the Grizzlies' starting lineup Thursday due to injuries to Desmond Bane (oblique) and Marcus Smart (ankle). Aldama took advantage of the opportunity as he was one rebound shy of registering his second double-double of the regular season and was Memphis' second-leading scorer behind Ja Morant (26). As a starter, Aldama is averaging 14.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists over 30.5 minutes per game.