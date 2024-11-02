Santi Aldama News: Not starting Saturday

Aldama won't start Saturday's game against the 76ers.

Aldama posted 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and a steal in 33 minutes as a starter during Thurday's 122-99 win over the Bucks, which was his fourth start through six regular-season games this season. However, he'll shift to the bench Saturday, making room for Jake LaRavia. Aldama's had mixed results in his two games off the bench this season. On Oct. 30 versus Brooklyn, he scored two points and grabbed three rebounds in 22 minutes during a loss. On Oct. 26 versus Orlando, Aldama posted 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a block in 28 minutes during a win.