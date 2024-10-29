Santi Aldama News: Posts double-double

Aldama accumulated 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 13 rebounds, seven assists and one block across 35 minutes during Monday's 126-123 loss to the Bulls.

Aldama didn't have his best shooting performance Monday, but the efficiency -- or lack of it, in this case -- is secondary given how good he looked on both ends of the court. Aldama finished just three assists away from recording a triple-double, and even though he's expected to head back to a bench role going forward, he should remain valuable in fantasy as long as he sees enough minutes due to his ability to contribute on both ends of the court.