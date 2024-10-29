Fantasy Basketball
Santi Aldama headshot

Santi Aldama News: Posts double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 29, 2024

Aldama accumulated 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 13 rebounds, seven assists and one block across 35 minutes during Monday's 126-123 loss to the Bulls.

Aldama didn't have his best shooting performance Monday, but the efficiency -- or lack of it, in this case -- is secondary given how good he looked on both ends of the court. Aldama finished just three assists away from recording a triple-double, and even though he's expected to head back to a bench role going forward, he should remain valuable in fantasy as long as he sees enough minutes due to his ability to contribute on both ends of the court.

Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies
