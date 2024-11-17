Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Santi Aldama headshot

Santi Aldama News: Slides back to bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Aldama is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

With Desmond Bane (oblique) having made his return to game action in Friday's loss to Golden State, he will now replace Aldama in the starting five. The 23-year-old forward has carved out a significant role with the Grizzlies, and he has averaged 12.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 0.8 steals across 29.0 minutes per game in 13 regular-season outings (11 starts).

Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now