Santi Aldama News: Tallies team-high 22 points

Aldama closed with 22 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and one block over 28 minutes during Saturday's 124-111 win over the Magic.

The 23-year-old scored a team-high 22 points while leading all scorers in the game besides Franz Wagner (23). Aldama has carved out a significant role with Memphis, and he even started the first two games when Jaren Jackson was out due to a hamstring injury. Aldama moved back to the bench Saturday, though it didn't prevent him from proving he could be a key depth piece for the Grizzlies.