Scotty Pippen News: Delivers triple-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Pippen amassed 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Friday's 128-104 win over Washington.

The Grizzlies are down several key pieces in the rotation, such as Ja Morant (hip), Marcus Smart (ankle) and Desmond Bane (oblique), but Pippen stepped up in this one and delivered one of the best games of his career. Pippen is expected to return to the bench once Morant is ready to return. Still, in the meantime and considering Morant doesn't have a clear timetable to get back on the hardwood, Pippen should be viewed as a solid streaming alternative across all formats, particularly in category-based leagues.

