Scotty Pippen News: Dishes out 13 assists

Pippen notched 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, 13 assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Saturday's 124-107 victory over Philadelphia.

Pippen secured his third double-double of the young season with the help of yet another sparkling performance as a passer. The Vandy product has consistently produced off the bench so far this year, averaging 11.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 25.1 minutes. His playing time may take a small hit once Marcus Smart (ankle) and Luke Kennard (foot) return to play, but it's tough to imagine Pippen not seeing close to 20 minutes a night even when the team gets healthy, at least while he's producing at his current level.