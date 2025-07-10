Menu
Seth Lundy Injury: Cut loose by L.A.

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 10, 2025

The Clippers waived Lundy (ankle) on Wednesday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

After being waived by Atlanta in December, Lundy signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Clippers on March 1. He ultimately didn't make any appearances at the NBA level or the G League level at any point in 2024-25, after he aggravated his surgically repaired left ankle while playing for the Hawks during the preseason. As Murray notes, the 25-year-old wing still hasn't been cleared for game action and wasn't included on the Clippers' Las Vegas Summer League roster, so the team opted to move on. Second-round draft pick Kobe Sanders will replace Lundy on the roster and will join Patrick Baldwin and Trentyn Flowers as two-way players for LA.

