Seth Lundy Injury: Cut loose by L.A.

The Clippers waived Lundy (ankle) on Wednesday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

After being waived by Atlanta in December, Lundy signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Clippers on March 1. He ultimately didn't make any appearances at the NBA level or the G League level at any point in 2024-25, after he aggravated his surgically repaired left ankle while playing for the Hawks during the preseason. As Murray notes, the 25-year-old wing still hasn't been cleared for game action and wasn't included on the Clippers' Las Vegas Summer League roster, so the team opted to move on. Second-round draft pick Kobe Sanders will replace Lundy on the roster and will join Patrick Baldwin and Trentyn Flowers as two-way players for LA.