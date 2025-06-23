Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Dominant in Game 7 win

Gilgeous-Alexander closed Sunday's 103-91 victory over the Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals with 29 points (8-27 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 11-12 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks and one steal across 40 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander capped off a historic season in style Sunday. Named as the 2025 NBA Finals MVP, Gilgeous-Alexander was also the MVP of the regular season while helping the Thunder win 68 games. As for fantasy, only Nikola Jokic was move valuable from a per-game perspective in nine-category formats. Through 76 regular appearances, he produced 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, 1.7 steals and 2.1 three-pointers on 51.9 percent shooting from the field and 89.8 percent from the line.