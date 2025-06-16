Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Massive double-double in Game 5 win

Gilgeous-Alexander supplied 31 points (9-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 13-14 FT), 10 assists, four blocks, two rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes during Monday's 120-109 win over the Pacers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Gilgeous-Alexander stuffed the stat sheet on both ends of the floor, recording game highs in assists and blocks to help the club take a 3-2 series lead. The 2024-25 NBA MVP and Jalen Williams combined for 71 points, with the duo scoring or assisting on 103 of the team's 120 points. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 31 points in four of five games this series, averaging 32.4 points, 5.0 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.8 blocks across 39.2 minutes per game in the Finals. The superstar point guard and the Thunder will look to close out the series in Indiana on Thursday.