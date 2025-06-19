Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Scores team-high 21 in loss

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 21 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes in Thursday's 108-91 loss against the Pacers.

Gilgeous-Alexander had his lowest point total during the NBA Finals in Game 6. Twenty-four points was his previous low during this series. Prior to Thursday's game in Indiana, the NBA MVP averaged 32.4 points per game while shooting an impressive 47.4 percent from the field.