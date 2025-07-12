Sidy Cissoko News: Three swipes in SL loss

Cissoko racked up 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 27 minutes during Saturday's Summer League 96-86 loss against the Grizzlies.

Cissoko got it done on both ends of the floor Saturday, as he was one of two players to crack the 18-point mark while also recording a game-high three steals. The 20-year-old guard played in five regular-season games for Portland during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 2.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 12 minutes per game.