Simone Fontecchio News: Sent to MIA in sign-and-trade deal
Fontecchio was traded to the Heat on Tuesday in a sign-and-trade deal that sent Duncan Robinson to the Pistons, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
The Pistons sent Fontecchio to the Heat to complete their three-year, $48 million signing of Duncan Robinson. Fontecchio served as a reserve forward for Detroit in 2024-25, averaging 5.9 points and 2.9 rebounds across 16.5 minutes per game in 75 regular-season appearances. The 29-year-old will likely have to compete for playing time off the Heat's bench with Jaime Jaquez, Nikola Jovic, Kyle Anderson and Haywood Highsmith.
