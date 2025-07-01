Menu
Simone Fontecchio News: Sent to Miami in sign-and-trade

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 2, 2025 at 7:12am

Fontecchio was traded to the Heat on Tuesday in a sign-and-trade deal that sent Duncan Robinson to the Pistons, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Pistons sent Fontecchio to the Heat to complete their three-year, $48 million signing of Duncan Robinson. Fontecchio served as a reserve forward for Detroit in 2024-25, averaging 5.9 points and 2.9 rebounds across 16.5 minutes per game in 75 regular-season appearances. The 29-year-old will likely have to compete for playing time off the Heat's bench with Jaime Jaquez, Nikola Jovic, Kyle Anderson and Haywood Highsmith.

Simone Fontecchio
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
