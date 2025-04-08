Skal Labissiere News: Double-doubles in G League loss

Labissiere supplied 18 points (9-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 129-118 loss to the Osceola Magic in Game 1 of the G League Finals.

Labissiere posted another efficient outing Tuesday, recording his second double-double in the G League Playoffs. The 29-year-old has averaged 17.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 blocks per game across three appearances during the playoffs. Labissiere and the G League Kings will look to stave off elimination Friday, trailing 1-0 in the best-of-three series against Osceola.