Skal Labissiere News: Notches double-digit points again

Labissiere posted 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 26 minutes during Monday's 118-110 G League Finals win over the Osceola Magic.

Dating back to the regular season, Labissiere notched double-digit points in his eighth consecutive outing Monday. Through five games during the G League playoffs, the 29-year-old big man averaged 18.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers in 33.4 minutes while shooting 60.9 percent from the floor.