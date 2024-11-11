Skal Labissiere News: Paces scoring attack

Labissiere collected 21 points (8-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 108-100 loss to the G League Valley Suns.

Monday's showing was a great start to the 2024-25 campaign for Labissiere, as he led his team in scoring by knocking down 50.0 percent of his tries from the field. The 28-year-old averaged 16.8 points and 8.0 rebounds over 26 regular-season appearances for Stockton a season ago and appears poised to be a key contributor again this year.