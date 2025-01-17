Skal Labissiere News: Posts strong G League double-double

Labissiere collected 19 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists and four blocks across 35 minutes Thursday during the G League Stockton Kings' 120-111 victory over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Labissiere was locked in on both ends of the court, shooting an impressive 85.7 percent from the field while leading his team in swats. Thursday's double-double also marked his third in the last six games, improving his G League Regular Season averages to 15.7 points and 7.8 rebounds through nine appearances.