Skal Labissiere News: Racks up 14 boards in double-double

Labissiere supplied 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 113-102 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Labissiere posted a team-high rebounding figure and turned in his ninth double-double of 2024-25. Through eight games in March, the journeyman big man has averaged 16.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.4 blocks in 30.6 minutes while shooting 52.6 percent from the field.