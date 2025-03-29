Skal Labissiere News: Racks up 14 boards in double-double
Labissiere supplied 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 113-102 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
Labissiere posted a team-high rebounding figure and turned in his ninth double-double of 2024-25. Through eight games in March, the journeyman big man has averaged 16.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.4 blocks in 30.6 minutes while shooting 52.6 percent from the field.
Skal Labissiere
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now