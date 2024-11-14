Skal Labissiere News: Scores 25 points

Labissiere generated 25 points (10-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, one steal and one block across 25 minutes of Wednesday's 116-112 win over Salt Lake City in the G League.

Labissiere saw the fewest minutes of any starter, but he finished with a team high in points. The veteran center was unstoppable on offense, finding the bottom of the net on 71.4 percent of his shot attempts. Labissiere hasn't appeared in an NBA game since the 2019-2020 campaign, but he's been a high-level player in the G League.