Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Skal Labissiere headshot

Skal Labissiere News: Scores 25 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Labissiere generated 25 points (10-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, one steal and one block across 25 minutes of Wednesday's 116-112 win over Salt Lake City in the G League.

Labissiere saw the fewest minutes of any starter, but he finished with a team high in points. The veteran center was unstoppable on offense, finding the bottom of the net on 71.4 percent of his shot attempts. Labissiere hasn't appeared in an NBA game since the 2019-2020 campaign, but he's been a high-level player in the G League.

Skal Labissiere
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now