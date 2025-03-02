Skal Labissiere News: Signs 10-day deal
Labissiere agreed to a 10-day contract with the Kings Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Labissiere will join the parent club after spending the entire season to this point with the G League affiliate. In the G League, he has averaged 15.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Labissiere will have a third stint with the team that drafted him in the first round in 2016.
Skal Labissiere
Free Agent
