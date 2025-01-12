Spencer Jones News: Posts double-double in G League

Jones registered 23 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 37 minutes Saturday in the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 113-103 loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Jones scored at least 20 points for the third time across 12 G League appearances, and his 23-point showing Saturday represented his best output since dropping a season-high 26 against the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Dec. 8. The undrafted rookie out of Stanford is signed to a two-way deal with Denver but has logged just 13 minutes over five total appearances with the parent club this season.