Spencer Jones News: Returns to action in G League

Jones (adductor) played 30 minutes and tallied 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 124-105 win over the Cleveland Charge.

Jones had missed the Nuggets' previous three games while tending to a right adductor strain, but he made enough progress in his recovery to return to action for the G League club Friday. Through 11 appearances in the G League this season, the two-way player is averaging 11.7 points (on 49 percent shooting from the field), 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.8 assists in 28.6 minutes.