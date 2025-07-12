Spencer Jones News: Strong scoring effort in SL

Jones tallied 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and two steals across 27 minutes in Saturday's 94-83 Summer League loss to the Timberwolves.

Jones delivered an efficient scoring performance Saturday, knocking down three shots from beyond the arc. He signed a two-way contract with the Nuggets on July 3 after making 20 appearances with the team during the 2024-25 regular season, when he averaged 1.3 points in 6.3 minutes per game.