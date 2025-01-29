Spencer Jones News: Swats five shots in G League return

Jones (hand) recorded five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five blocks, three rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes Tuesday in the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 115-98 win over the Stockton Kings.

Jones was back in action for Grand Rapids for the first time since Jan. 20 after he missed the Gold's last two contests with a hand injury. As one of Denver's three two-way players, Jones will continue to move back and forth between the Nuggets and Gold throughout the season, though he'll likely see the bulk of his playing time in the G League.