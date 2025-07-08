Stanley Umude News: Becomes unrestricted free agent

The Bucks declined to extend Umude a qualifying offer prior to the June 29 deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent, John Schuhmann of NBA.com reports.

Umude was one of the Bucks' three two-way players to close out the past season, but he was the only one of the trio who wasn't retained heading into the start of free agency, as the two-way deals for Jamaree Bouyea and Pete Nance both run through 2025-26. Milwaukee has since signed undrafted rookie Mark Sears to fill the vacant two-way slot, so Umude will likely move on to another organization in search of a two-way or Exhibit 10 contract. During his third NBA season in 2024-25, the 26-year-old wing appeared in 22 games for Milwaukee, shooting just 19.2 percent from the field while averaging 0.7 points and 0.8 rebounds in 3.9 minutes per contest.