Stanley Umude News: Becomes unrestricted free agent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 8, 2025

The Bucks declined to extend Umude a qualifying offer prior to the June 29 deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent, John Schuhmann of NBA.com reports.

Umude was one of the Bucks' three two-way players to close out the past season, but he was the only one of the trio who wasn't retained heading into the start of free agency, as the two-way deals for Jamaree Bouyea and Pete Nance both run through 2025-26. Milwaukee has since signed undrafted rookie Mark Sears to fill the vacant two-way slot, so Umude will likely move on to another organization in search of a two-way or Exhibit 10 contract. During his third NBA season in 2024-25, the 26-year-old wing appeared in 22 games for Milwaukee, shooting just 19.2 percent from the field while averaging 0.7 points and 0.8 rebounds in 3.9 minutes per contest.

Stanley Umude
 Free Agent
