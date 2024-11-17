Stephen Thompson News: Leads Herd in loss
Thompson contributed 32 points (10-23 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block across 48 minutes in Saturday's 99-91 G League loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.
Thompson led the Herd in points and steals while exploding for 30-plus points in a second consecutive outing. The 27-year-old is the G League's second-leading scorer over three Tip-Off Tournament matchups, during which he has averaged 28.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 3.3 assists across 40.4 minutes per game.
Stephen Thompson
Free Agent
