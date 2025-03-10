Stephon Castle Injury: Likely to suit up Monday

Castle (shoulder) is probable for Monday's game against Dallas, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Castle is expected to avoid an absence due to the left shoulder contusion, though he'll likely go through pregame warmups ahead of Monday's tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET until the club makes a final decision. Over his last 10 outings, the rookie first-round pick has averaged 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals across 24.8 minutes per contest.