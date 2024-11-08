Stephon Castle News: Efficient in victory

Castle closed with 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and three rebounds over 25 minutes during Thursday's 118-105 win over the Trail Blazers.

The rookie started in his second consecutive game with Jeremy Sochan (thumb) out, during which he set a season high in both points and assists. The 20-year-old could remain in the starting five until Devin Vassell (foot) is back to full playing form, though even off the bench Castle is set to receive fairly significant minutes. The No. 4 overall pick of the 2024 Draft has averaged 6.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.8 steals across 21.1 minutes through nine regular-season games.