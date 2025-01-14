Stephon Castle News: Scores 23 points Monday

Castle racked up 23 points (10-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 126-102 win over the Lakers.

With Jeremy Sochan (back) sidelined, Castle remained in a starting role despite his five-point dud against the Bucks on Jan. 8, and he responded by tying the best scoring output of his career while establishing a new career-high in field goals made. Castle has been switching between the starting lineup and the bench, but the rookie out of UConn has been excellent when deployed in the first unit. Through 20 starts, Castle is averaging 14.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game.