Stephon Castle News: Solid numbers off bench

Castle chipped in 15 points (5-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 23 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 122-86 victory over the Clippers.

The rookie guard has struggled to adjust to being back on the second unit, but Castle produced a solid all-round effort Tuesday. It was just the second time in the last eight games he's even scored in double digits, and Castle's averaging a tepid 7.6 points, 2.9 assists and 2.3 boards in 18.0 minutes a contest during that span, coming off the bench each time. Castle started the second half in place of Jeremy Sochan (back) and would likely stick in the starting lineup if Sochan misses additional time.