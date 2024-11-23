Stephon Castle News: Stuffs stat sheet Saturday

Castle contributed 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 104-94 victory over the Warriors.

Castle has settled in well as a starter, and his streak of games with at least 10 points has now reached nine appearances. The rookie forms an excellent backcourt tandem with Chris Paul, and all signs point to him continuing to flourish as a starter with a rebuilding San Antonio team. Castle is averaging 14.3 points and 4.5 assists per game since being promoted to a starting gig 10 games ago on Nov. 6.