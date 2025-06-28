Steven Crowl News: Inks Exhibit 10 deal

Crowl signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Jazz on Saturday, Darren Wolfson of KSTP-TV reports.

Crowl is set to compete for a roster spot with Utah during Summer League after joining the Jazz on a non-guaranteed contract. The Wisconsin product averaged 9.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 25.6 minutes per game over 37 appearances in his final collegiate season, recording 53.9/41.6/82.1 shooting splits.