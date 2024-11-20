Taevion Kinsey News: Reaches double figures again

Kinsey provided 22 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 129-119 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

While Kinsey was outshined by teammate Isaiah Wong's 41-point showing in Wednesday's victory over the Remix, his 22 points marked a new season-high output. The 24-year-old undrafted rookie has been a consistent contributor for Salt Lake City during five outings in the G League this year, reaching double figures in scoring in all of his games to start 2024-25.