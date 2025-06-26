Tamar Bates News: Signing two-way pact with Denver

Bates is set to sign a two-way contract with the Nuggets, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Bates played the final two years of his college career at Missouri and averaged 13.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game as a senior in 2024-25. He also connected on 39.7 percent of his threes in his final year in college, meaning Bates should have enough weapons to potentially carve out a role in the Nuggets organization.