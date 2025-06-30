Taurean Prince News: Re-ups with Milwaukee
Prince agreed to a two-year, $7.1 million contract with Milwaukee on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Prince signed a one-year deal with the Bucks last offseason and started 73 of his 80 regular-season appearances, averaging 8.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.1 minutes while shooting a career-best 43.9 percent from beyond the arc. Milwaukee will retain the 31-year-old's services for at least one more season, as he'll have a player option for the 2026-27 season, per Charania. Prince should be one of the top players off the bench if he doesn't crack the starting five.
