Taylor Funk News: In funk to begin G League season

Funk logged eight points (2-17 FG, 1-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block across 29 minutes during Capital City's 104-95 loss to College Park on Friday.

After the Washington Wizards waived Funk, he signed with their G League affiliate. In his first game back with Capital City, to say he massively struggled is an understatement. Despite leading the team in field goals and three-pointers attempted, Funk barely scraped multiple and one for each respectively. This kind of game-costing performance is not expected to be tolerated, one which he will hope is a one-off.