Taze Moore headshot

Taze Moore News: Plays 17 minutes in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Moore (hip) recorded 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists and one block in 17 minutes during Monday's 112-109 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Moore didn't play Saturday during the G League Rip City Remix's 126-109 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors due to a right hip injury, but he returned to action Monday, albeit in limited fashion. Despite playing fewer than 20 minutes as a starter for only the second time this season, Moore looked active in his return and grabbed a season-high nine boards. The two-way guard has scored in double figures in all eight of his G League appearances thus far, but he's shooting only 26.8 percent from deep.

Taze Moore
Portland Trail Blazers
