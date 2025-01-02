Taze Moore News: Posts double-double in G League

Moore finished with 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 30 minutes Wednesday in the G League Rip City Remix's 119-115 win over the San Diego Clippers.

Moore is on a two-way deal with Portland, but he's made just two appearances at the NBA level all season and should continue to see most of his opportunities with the Remix. In 10 G League outings to date, Moore is averaging 14.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 26.3 minutes per contest.