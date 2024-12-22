Taze Moore News: Returns to action in G League

Moore (hip) tallied seven points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five assists and three rebounds across 23 minutes Sunday in the G League Rip City Remix's 114-106 win over the Long Island Nets.

Moore hadn't played in either of Rip City's last three games due to a left hip injury, but he received the green light to play in the club's final contest of the G League Winter Showcase in Orlando. The two-way player is now averaging 14.8 points (on 46.4 percent shooting from the field), 6.8 assists, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 1.3 three-pointers and 0.9 blocks in 25.9 minutes per game over nine appearances for Rip City. His opportunities with the Trail Blazers are expected to remain limited this season, unless the NBA club is hit hard by injuries.